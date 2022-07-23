Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 72b

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
b. A 14.3 - cm3 sample of tin has a mass of 0.104 kg.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \). This formula relates the mass and volume of a substance to its density.
Step 2: Convert the mass from kilograms (kg) to grams (g). Since \( 1 \, \text{kg} = 1000 \, \text{g} \), multiply the given mass (0.104 kg) by 1000 to express it in grams.
Step 3: Ensure the volume is in cubic centimeters (cm³), which is already provided as 14.3 cm³. No conversion is needed for the volume in this case.
Step 4: Substitute the values for mass (in grams) and volume (in cm³) into the density formula: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass (g)}}{\text{Volume (cm³)}} \).
Step 5: Perform the division to calculate the density in \( \text{g/cm³} \), which is equivalent to \( \text{g/mL} \) since \( 1 \, \text{cm³} = 1 \, \text{mL} \).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a fundamental property that helps identify materials and understand their behavior in different contexts. The formula for density is D = m/V, where D is density, m is mass, and V is volume.
Mass and Volume

Mass is a measure of the amount of matter in an object, usually measured in grams (g) or kilograms (kg). Volume, on the other hand, is the amount of space that a substance occupies, measured in cubic centimeters (cm³) or milliliters (mL). Understanding the relationship between mass and volume is crucial for calculating density and interpreting the properties of materials.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In the context of the question, converting the mass of tin from kilograms to grams is necessary since density is typically expressed in g/mL. This involves multiplying the mass in kg by 1000 to obtain the mass in grams, ensuring consistency in units for accurate density calculation.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:

c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.

Textbook Question

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?

b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.

Textbook Question

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?

a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.

Textbook Question

Use the density values in TABLE 2.8 to solve each of the following problems:

a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?

Textbook Question

In an old trunk, you find a piece of metal that you think may be aluminum, silver, or lead. You take it to a lab, where you find it has a mass of 217 g and a volume of 19.2 cm3. Using Table 2.10, what is the metal you found?

Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems:

d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?

