GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

Density

Density represents the mass of an object or compound within a given volume. 

Understanding Density

Density

Density Example 1

Problem

When lead levels in blood exceed 0.80 ppm (parts per million) the level is considered dangerous. 0.80 ppm means that 1 million g of blood would contain 0.80 g of Pb. Given that the density of blood is 1.060 kg/cm3, how many grams of Pb would be found in 400.00 mL of blood at 0.620 ppm?

