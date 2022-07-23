What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.
a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.
b. A 14.3 - cm3 sample of tin has a mass of 0.104 kg.
Use the density values in TABLE 2.8 to solve each of the following problems:
a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?
d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?
c. The specific gravity of a vegetable oil is 0.92. What is the mass, in grams, of 750 mL of vegetable oil?
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?