Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 77
Chapter 2, Problem 77

In an old trunk, you find a piece of metal that you think may be aluminum, silver, or lead. You take it to a lab, where you find it has a mass of 217 g and a volume of 19.2 cm3. Using Table 2.10, what is the metal you found?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for density, which is \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \). This formula will help us calculate the density of the metal using the given mass and volume.
Step 2: Substitute the given values into the formula. The mass is 217 g and the volume is 19.2 cm3. The equation becomes \( \text{Density} = \frac{217}{19.2} \).
Step 3: Calculate the density using the substituted values. This will give you the density of the unknown metal in units of g/cm3.
Step 4: Compare the calculated density to the densities of aluminum, silver, and lead provided in Table 2.10. Each metal has a characteristic density, which can be used to identify the unknown metal.
Step 5: Based on the comparison, determine which metal has a density closest to the calculated value. This will allow you to identify the metal you found in the trunk.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³). It is a crucial property for identifying materials, as different substances have unique densities. In this case, calculating the density of the metal found will help determine whether it is aluminum, silver, or lead by comparing it to known values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density

Material Properties

Material properties refer to the characteristics that define how a substance behaves under various conditions. For metals, properties such as density, melting point, and conductivity are essential for identification. Understanding these properties allows for the differentiation between metals like aluminum, silver, and lead, each of which has distinct physical and chemical attributes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:46
Laboratory Materials 2

Reference Tables

Reference tables, such as Table 2.10 mentioned in the question, provide standardized data for various materials, including their densities. These tables are essential tools in scientific analysis, allowing for quick comparisons between the calculated density of an unknown sample and the known densities of common materials. Utilizing these tables effectively aids in accurate identification of substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:05
Periodic Table: Classifications
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?

a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.

1568
views
Textbook Question

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?

b. A 14.3 - cm3 sample of tin has a mass of 0.104 kg.

1957
views
Textbook Question

Use the density values in TABLE 2.8 to solve each of the following problems:

a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?

1440
views
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems:

d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?

1110
views
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems:

c. The specific gravity of a vegetable oil is 0.92. What is the mass, in grams, of 750 mL of vegetable oil?

2161
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems:

a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?

1478
views