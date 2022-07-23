Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 33b

Write the abbreviation for each of the following units:
b. deciliter

Understand the prefix 'deci-' in the metric system, which represents one-tenth (1/10) of the base unit.
The base unit for volume in the metric system is the liter, abbreviated as 'L'.
Combine the prefix 'deci-' with the base unit 'liter' to form the unit 'deciliter'.
The abbreviation for 'deciliter' is formed by combining the abbreviation for 'deci-' (d) and 'liter' (L).
Write the abbreviation for 'deciliter' as 'dL'.

Metric System

The metric system is an international decimalized system of measurement used in most countries. It is based on units of ten, making it easier to convert between different units. Common metric units include meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume.
Metric Prefixes

Volume Measurement

Volume measurement refers to the quantification of three-dimensional space occupied by a substance. In the metric system, volume is commonly measured in liters (L) and its subdivisions, such as milliliters (mL) and deciliters (dL). Understanding these units is essential for accurately measuring liquids.
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Abbreviations in Measurement

Abbreviations in measurement are standardized short forms used to represent units of measurement. For example, 'deciliter' is abbreviated as 'dL', where 'deci-' indicates a factor of one-tenth. Familiarity with these abbreviations is crucial for clear communication in scientific and everyday contexts.
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
