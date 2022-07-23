Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 35a

Write the complete name for each of the following units:
b. kg

Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The question asks for the complete name of the unit 'kg,' which is a standard unit in the metric system used to measure mass.
Step 2: Recall that 'kg' is the abbreviation for 'kilogram.' The prefix 'kilo-' represents a factor of 10³ (or 1,000), and 'gram' is the base unit for mass in the metric system.
Step 3: Combine the prefix and the base unit to form the complete name. 'Kilogram' means 1,000 grams.
Step 4: Confirm that 'kilogram' is the correct and complete name for the unit 'kg' as per the International System of Units (SI).
Step 5: Finalize your understanding by noting that 'kilogram' is widely used in scientific, medical, and everyday contexts to measure mass.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit of Mass

The kilogram (kg) is the base unit of mass in the International System of Units (SI). It is defined as the mass of a specific physical object known as the International Prototype of the Kilogram, which is a platinum-iridium cylinder. Understanding this unit is essential for measurements in science, engineering, and everyday life.
International System of Units (SI)

The International System of Units (SI) is a standardized system of measurement used globally in science and industry. It provides a consistent framework for measuring various physical quantities, including mass, length, and time. The SI system is crucial for ensuring clarity and uniformity in scientific communication and data interpretation.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This is important in various fields, such as physics and chemistry, where different units may be used for the same measurement. Understanding how to convert between units, such as grams to kilograms, is essential for accurate calculations and comparisons.
