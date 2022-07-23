For each of the following pairs, which is the larger unit?
c. m or km
Why can two conversion factors be written for an equality such as 1 m = 100 cm?
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
b. nanograms and grams
At Sandra's clinic, the medications in a. to d. are used. Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each:
a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.
b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup