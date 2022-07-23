Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 55a
Chapter 2, Problem 55a

Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by writing the equality that relates the given quantities of Atarax. The problem states that 10 mg of Atarax is equivalent to 5 mL of Atarax syrup. Therefore, the equality is: 10 mg = 5 mL.
Step 2: To create the first conversion factor, divide both sides of the equality by 10 mg. This gives: 1 mL = 510 mg. Simplify the fraction to get: 1 mL = 0.5 mg.
Step 3: To create the second conversion factor, divide both sides of the equality by 5 mL. This gives: 1 mg = 105 mL. Simplify the fraction to get: 1 mg = 2 mL.
Step 4: Verify that both conversion factors are consistent with the original equality. For example, multiplying 10 mg by 0.5 mL/mg should yield 5 mL, confirming the accuracy.
Step 5: Use these conversion factors in dimensional analysis to convert between milligrams and milliliters of Atarax syrup as needed in future calculations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Medication Dosage

Medication dosage refers to the specific amount of a drug that is administered to achieve the desired therapeutic effect. In this case, 10 mg of Atarax indicates the quantity of the active ingredient in the syrup, which is crucial for ensuring safe and effective treatment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:44
Heat Capacity

Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are ratios used to convert one unit of measurement to another. For medications, these factors help healthcare professionals accurately calculate dosages based on different units, such as milligrams to milliliters, ensuring proper administration of the drug.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2

Syrup Formulation

Syrup formulation refers to the specific composition of a liquid medication, which includes the active ingredient and other components like sweeteners and preservatives. Understanding the formulation is essential for determining how the medication is dosed and administered, particularly in pediatric or geriatric populations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:38
The Scientific Method Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:

a. centimeters and inches

1457
views
Textbook Question

At Sandra's clinic, the medications in a. to d. are used. Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each:

a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.

26
views
Textbook Question

At Sandra's clinic, the medications in a. to d. are used. Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each:

b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.

26
views
Textbook Question

Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:

b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin

1379
views
Textbook Question

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:

b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?

1439
views
Textbook Question

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:

c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?

1385
views