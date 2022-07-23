Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
a. centimeters and inches
Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
a. centimeters and inches
At Sandra's clinic, the medications in a. to d. are used. Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each:
a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.
At Sandra's clinic, the medications in a. to d. are used. Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each:
b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?