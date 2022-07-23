After a week, biochemical reactions in compost slow, and the temperature drops to 45 °C. The dark brown organic-rich mixture is ready for use in the garden. What is this temperature in degrees Fahrenheit? In kelvins? (3.3)
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 3, Problem 74a
Classify each of the following as an element, a compound, or a mixture:
b. a salad dressing of oil and vinegar
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms 'element,' 'compound,' and 'mixture.' An element is a pure substance made of only one type of atom. A compound is a pure substance composed of two or more elements chemically combined in a fixed ratio. A mixture is a combination of two or more substances that are physically combined and can be separated by physical means.
Step 2: Analyze the given substance, which is a salad dressing made of oil and vinegar. Note that oil and vinegar are two distinct substances.
Step 3: Determine if the components (oil and vinegar) are chemically combined or physically combined. In this case, oil and vinegar are physically combined, as they do not chemically react with each other.
Step 4: Consider whether the mixture is homogeneous or heterogeneous. Since oil and vinegar do not mix uniformly and form separate layers, this is a heterogeneous mixture.
Step 5: Conclude that the salad dressing of oil and vinegar is classified as a mixture, specifically a heterogeneous mixture, because it consists of two physically combined substances that are not uniformly distributed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:35s
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Element
An element is a pure substance that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. It consists of only one type of atom and is represented on the periodic table. Examples include hydrogen, oxygen, and gold. Elements are the fundamental building blocks of matter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Example 1
Compound
A compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions. Compounds have unique properties that differ from the individual elements that compose them. Water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) are common examples of compounds, showcasing how elements combine to create new substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds
Mixture
A mixture is a combination of two or more substances that retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means. Mixtures can be homogeneous (uniform composition) or heterogeneous (distinct components). The salad dressing of oil and vinegar is a heterogeneous mixture, as the oil and vinegar do not chemically combine and can be visually distinguished.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1205
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the energy to heat two cubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm3 from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables 2.8 and 3.11.
1415
views
Textbook Question
A 70.0-kg person had a quarter-pound cheeseburger, french fries, and a chocolate shake.
<IMAGE>
d. Using TABLE 3.10, determine the number of hours of running needed to burn off the kilocalories in this meal.
1547
views
Textbook Question
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
b. herbal tea
1900
views
Textbook Question
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
c. vegetable oil
2042
views
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
c. Gold is a good conductor of electricity.
1410
views