Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?
Calculate the energy to heat two cubes (gold and aluminum) each with a volume of 10 cm3 from 15 °C to 25 °C. Refer to Tables 2.8 and 3.11.
Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Density
Energy Calculation
For the amount of exercise that Charles did for one week in part a, if expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many pounds did he lose?
After a week, biochemical reactions in compost slow, and the temperature drops to 45 °C. The dark brown organic-rich mixture is ready for use in the garden. What is this temperature in degrees Fahrenheit? In kelvins? (3.3)
A 70.0-kg person had a quarter-pound cheeseburger, french fries, and a chocolate shake.
<IMAGE>
d. Using TABLE 3.10, determine the number of hours of running needed to burn off the kilocalories in this meal.
Classify each of the following as an element, a compound, or a mixture:
b. a salad dressing of oil and vinegar
Classify each of the following mixtures as homogeneous or heterogeneous:
b. herbal tea