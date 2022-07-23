Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 59c
Chapter 3, Problem 59c

Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question is asking whether Charles would lose weight on his new diet compared to his daily caloric needs of 1800 kcal. To answer this, we need to compare the caloric intake of his new diet to 1800 kcal.
Step 2: Review Table 3.9 (referenced in the problem). This table likely provides information about caloric values for different foods or diets. Identify the caloric intake of Charles's new diet from the table.
Step 3: Compare the caloric intake of the new diet to 1800 kcal. If the new diet provides fewer calories than 1800 kcal, Charles would be in a caloric deficit, which typically leads to weight loss. If the new diet provides more calories, he would gain weight.
Step 4: Consider the concept of energy balance. Weight maintenance occurs when caloric intake equals caloric expenditure. Weight loss occurs when caloric intake is less than expenditure, and weight gain occurs when caloric intake exceeds expenditure.
Step 5: Conclude based on the comparison. If the new diet's caloric intake is less than 1800 kcal, Charles would lose weight. If it is equal to 1800 kcal, he would maintain his weight. If it is greater than 1800 kcal, he would gain weight.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Balance

Caloric balance refers to the relationship between the number of calories consumed through food and beverages and the number of calories expended through physical activity and metabolic processes. To maintain weight, a person must consume roughly the same number of calories as they burn. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal and this matches his energy expenditure, he will maintain his weight.
Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) is the number of calories the body needs to maintain basic physiological functions at rest, such as breathing and circulation. Understanding BMR is crucial for determining how many calories a person needs to consume to maintain, lose, or gain weight. If Charles's BMR plus his activity level is higher than 1800 kcal, he would lose weight on his new diet.
Dietary Changes and Weight Loss

Dietary changes can significantly impact weight loss, depending on the caloric deficit created. If Charles's new diet results in a caloric intake lower than his total daily energy expenditure (TDEE), he will lose weight. Evaluating the specifics of his new diet compared to his previous intake is essential to determine if he will indeed lose weight.
