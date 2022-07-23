Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 55c
Chapter 3, Problem 55c

Using the values for the heat of fusion, specific heat of water, and/or heat of vaporization, calculate the amount of heat energy in each of the following:
c. kilojoules needed to melt 24.0 g of ice at 0 °C, warm the liquid to 100 °C, and change it to steam at 100 °C

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the three stages of the process: (1) melting the ice at 0 °C, (2) heating the liquid water from 0 °C to 100 °C, and (3) vaporizing the water at 100 °C. Each stage requires a separate calculation.
Step 2: For the first stage (melting the ice), use the formula for heat energy: Q = m × ΔH_fusion, where 'm' is the mass of the ice (24.0 g) and ΔH_fusion is the heat of fusion of water (334 J/g). Convert the result to kilojoules by dividing by 1000.
Step 3: For the second stage (heating the liquid water), use the formula Q = m × c × ΔT, where 'm' is the mass of the water (24.0 g), 'c' is the specific heat of water (4.18 J/g·°C), and ΔT is the temperature change (100 °C - 0 °C = 100 °C). Again, convert the result to kilojoules.
Step 4: For the third stage (vaporizing the water), use the formula Q = m × ΔH_vaporization, where 'm' is the mass of the water (24.0 g) and ΔH_vaporization is the heat of vaporization of water (2260 J/g). Convert the result to kilojoules.
Step 5: Add the heat energy values from all three stages to find the total heat energy required. Ensure all values are in kilojoules before summing them up.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
12m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat of Fusion

The heat of fusion is the amount of energy required to change a substance from solid to liquid at its melting point without changing its temperature. For water, this value is approximately 334 joules per gram. In the context of the question, it is essential for calculating the energy needed to melt ice into liquid water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Heat Capacity

Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. For water, this value is about 4.18 joules per gram per degree Celsius. This concept is crucial for determining the energy needed to warm the melted ice from 0 °C to 100 °C.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Heat Capacity

Heat of Vaporization

The heat of vaporization is the amount of energy needed to convert a unit mass of a liquid into vapor without a change in temperature. For water, this value is approximately 2260 joules per gram. This concept is necessary for calculating the energy required to convert the liquid water at 100 °C into steam.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:19
Heat Capacity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:

a. Dry ice in an ice-cream cart disappears.

1490
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:

c. Heat is removed from 125 g of liquid water at 0 °C.

1204
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following changes of state as melting, freezing, sublimation, or deposition:

d. Frost (ice) forms on the walls of a freezer unit of a refrigerator.

1461
views
Textbook Question

Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: c. If Charles consumes 1800 kcal per day, he will maintain his weight. Would he lose weight on his new diet?

23
views
Textbook Question

Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?

24
views
Textbook Question

For the amount of exercise that Charles did for one week in part a, if expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many pounds did he lose?

1625
views