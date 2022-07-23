Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 59d

Using Table 3.9, determine each of the following: d. If expending 3500 kcal is equal to a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days will it take Charles to lose 5.0 lb?

1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between calories and weight loss. From the problem, it is given that expending 3500 kcal results in a loss of 1.0 lb. This means the calorie-to-weight loss ratio is 3500 kcal per pound.
Step 2: Determine the total weight Charles wants to lose. The problem states that Charles wants to lose 5.0 lb.
Step 3: Calculate the total calories Charles needs to expend to lose 5.0 lb. Multiply the weight loss goal (5.0 lb) by the calorie-to-weight loss ratio (3500 kcal/lb). Use the formula: 5.0×3500.
Step 4: Determine the daily calorie expenditure. Refer to Table 3.9 to find Charles's daily calorie expenditure based on his activity level or other relevant data provided in the table.
Step 5: Calculate the number of days required for Charles to lose 5.0 lb. Divide the total calories needed to lose 5.0 lb by the daily calorie expenditure. Use the formula: Total CaloriesDaily Expenditure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Caloric Deficit

A caloric deficit occurs when the number of calories burned exceeds the number of calories consumed. This deficit is essential for weight loss, as it leads to the body utilizing stored fat for energy. Understanding how many calories correspond to weight loss helps in calculating the time required to achieve specific weight loss goals.

Weight Loss Calculation

Weight loss can be quantified by the relationship between caloric expenditure and weight. Specifically, it is often stated that a deficit of approximately 3,500 kcal results in a loss of 1 pound of body weight. This principle allows for straightforward calculations to determine how long it will take to lose a desired amount of weight based on daily caloric expenditure.
Time Management in Weight Loss

Time management in weight loss involves planning and setting realistic goals based on caloric deficits and desired outcomes. By understanding how many calories need to be burned to lose a specific amount of weight, individuals can create a timeline for their weight loss journey, ensuring they stay motivated and on track to meet their goals.
