What is –15 °F in degrees Celsius and in kelvins?

Identify each of the following as a physical or chemical change:
a. Aspirin tablets are broken in half.
Calculate each of the following temperatures in kelvins and degrees Fahrenheit:
a. The highest recorded temperature in the world was 58.0 °C in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922.
b. The lowest recorded temperature in the world was –89.2 °C in Vostok, Antarctica, on July 21, 1983.
On a hot day, the beach sand gets hot but the water stays cool. Would you predict that the specific heat of sand is higher or lower than that of water? Explain.
<IMAGE>
The following graph is a heating curve for chloroform, a solvent for fats, oils, and waxes:
d. At the following temperatures, is chloroform a solid, liquid, or gas?
–80 °C, –40 °C; 25 °C; 80 °C
A hot-water bottle for a patient contains 725 g of water at 65 °C. If the water cools to body temperature (37 °C), how many kilojoules of heat could be transferred to sore muscles?