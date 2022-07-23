Skip to main content
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 85

What is –15 °F in degrees Celsius and in kelvins?

1
Step 1: Recall the formula to convert Fahrenheit to Celsius: C=59(F-32). This formula will help us find the temperature in Celsius.
Step 2: Substitute the given Fahrenheit temperature (-15 °F) into the formula: C=59(-15-32). Simplify the expression inside the parentheses first.
Step 3: After simplifying the parentheses, multiply the result by 59 to calculate the Celsius temperature.
Step 4: Recall the formula to convert Celsius to Kelvin: K=C+273.15. Use the Celsius value obtained in Step 3 and add 273.15 to find the temperature in kelvins.
Step 5: Ensure that both the Celsius and Kelvin values are reported with the correct number of significant figures based on the input data (-15 °F).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Conversion

Temperature conversion involves changing a temperature value from one scale to another, such as Fahrenheit to Celsius or Kelvin. The formulas for conversion are essential: to convert Fahrenheit (°F) to Celsius (°C), use the formula °C = (°F - 32) × 5/9. For converting Celsius to Kelvin (K), the formula is K = °C + 273.15.
Fahrenheit Scale

The Fahrenheit scale is a temperature scale where water freezes at 32 °F and boils at 212 °F under standard atmospheric conditions. It is primarily used in the United States and a few other countries. Understanding this scale is crucial for converting temperatures to other scales, as it provides the starting point for calculations.
Celsius and Kelvin Scales

The Celsius scale is a metric temperature scale where 0 °C is the freezing point of water and 100 °C is the boiling point. Kelvin is the absolute temperature scale used in scientific contexts, starting at absolute zero (0 K). The relationship between Celsius and Kelvin is direct, with K = °C + 273.15, making it important for scientific calculations and understanding thermal properties.
