Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Heat Capacity
Next problem
3:18 minutes
Problem 87
Textbook Question
On a hot day, the beach sand gets hot but the water stays cool. Would you predict that the specific heat of sand is higher or lower than that of water? Explain. (3.6)
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
45
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
Next problem
0:31m
Watch next
Master
Heat Capacity
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
00:31
Heat Capacity
Jules Bruno
658
1
00:33
Heat Capacity Example 1
Jules Bruno
491
1
02:19
Heat Capacity
Jules Bruno
592
3
01:47
Heat Capacity Example 2
Jules Bruno
497
1
00:44
Heat Capacity
Jules Bruno
518
02:08
Heat Capacity Example 3
Jules Bruno
417
1
1
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.