GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumHeat Capacity
Problem 87
Textbook Question

On a hot day, the beach sand gets hot but the water stays cool. Would you predict that the specific heat of sand is higher or lower than that of water? Explain. (3.6)

Verified Solution
