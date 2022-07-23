Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 96a
Chapter 4, Problem 96a

Complete the following statements:
a. The number of protons and neutrons in an atom is also the _____ number.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the number of protons in an atom is referred to as the atomic number, which identifies the element.
Recognize that the number of neutrons can vary in atoms of the same element, leading to isotopes.
Learn that the sum of the protons and neutrons in an atom is called the mass number, which represents the total number of nucleons in the nucleus.
Recall that the mass number is not the same as the atomic mass, which is a weighted average of all isotopes of an element.
Conclude that the blank in the statement should be filled with 'mass' to complete the phrase 'mass number.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
50s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number

The atomic number is the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position on the periodic table. For example, hydrogen has an atomic number of 1, meaning it has one proton.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:42
Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Mass Number

The mass number is the total number of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus. It is not the same as atomic number, as it accounts for both types of nucleons. For instance, a carbon atom with 6 protons and 6 neutrons has a mass number of 12.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:21
Mass Percent Example

Nucleons

Nucleons are the particles found in the nucleus of an atom, specifically protons and neutrons. They are responsible for the atomic mass and stability of the atom. Understanding nucleons is essential for grasping concepts related to atomic structure and nuclear reactions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following statements:

a. The atomic number gives the number of _____ in the nucleus.

24
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following statements:

b. In an atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of _____.

38
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following statements:

c. Sodium and potassium are examples of elements called _____.

43
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following statements:

b. The elements in Group 7A (17) are called the _____.

46
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following statements:

c. Elements that are shiny and conduct heat are called _____.

35
views
Textbook Question

Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false:

c. The atomic mass unit is based on a carbon atom with six protons and six neutrons.

869
views