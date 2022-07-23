Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 95b
Chapter 4, Problem 95b

Complete the following statements:
b. In an atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of _____.

1
Understand the structure of an atom: An atom consists of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in orbitals.
Recall the concept of atomic neutrality: Atoms are electrically neutral, meaning the number of positively charged protons in the nucleus is equal to the number of negatively charged electrons surrounding the nucleus.
Identify the relationship between protons and electrons: Since the atom is neutral, the number of electrons is equal to the number of protons.
Apply this concept to the question: The blank in the statement should be filled with 'protons' because the number of electrons equals the number of protons in a neutral atom.
Review the periodic table for further understanding: The atomic number of an element represents the number of protons in an atom, which also equals the number of electrons in a neutral atom.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrons

Electrons are negatively charged subatomic particles that orbit the nucleus of an atom. They play a crucial role in chemical bonding and reactions, as their arrangement determines an atom's reactivity and properties. In a neutral atom, the number of electrons is equal to the number of protons, balancing the overall charge.
Protons

Protons are positively charged subatomic particles found in the nucleus of an atom. The number of protons in an atom defines its atomic number and determines the element's identity. For example, hydrogen has one proton, while carbon has six. The balance between protons and electrons is essential for the stability of the atom.
Atomic Structure

Atomic structure refers to the arrangement of subatomic particles within an atom, including protons, neutrons, and electrons. Understanding atomic structure is fundamental to grasping how atoms interact, form bonds, and create molecules. The balance of protons and electrons is key to an atom's neutrality and its chemical behavior.
