What is the group number and number of valence electrons for each of the following elements?
e. barium
What is the group number and number of valence electrons for each of the following elements?
e. barium
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
c. calcium
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
e. gallium
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going down Group 6A (16),
d. the number of valence electrons _________
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going from left to right across Period 4,
d. the number of valence electrons ________
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
b. ionization energy