Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
c. calcium
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
c. calcium
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
e. gallium
Fill in the following blanks using larger or smaller, higher or lower. Mg has a _______ atomic size and a _______ ionization energy than Cs.
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going from left to right across Period 4,
d. the number of valence electrons ________
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
b. ionization energy
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false?
An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)
c. number of protons