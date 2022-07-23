Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Complete each of the statements a to d using 1, 2, or 3:
1. decreases
2. increases
3. remains the same
Going down Group 6A (16),
d. the number of valence electrons _________

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the periodic table structure. Group 6A (16) elements are located in the same vertical column of the periodic table, which means they share similar chemical properties and the same number of valence electrons.
Step 2: Recall the concept of valence electrons. Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost energy level of an atom, and they determine the chemical reactivity of the element.
Step 3: Note that the number of valence electrons for elements in Group 6A (16) is always 6, regardless of the period (row) in which the element is located.
Step 4: Recognize that as you move down a group in the periodic table, the principal energy level increases, but the number of valence electrons remains constant for all elements in the same group.
Step 5: Conclude that the number of valence electrons going down Group 6A (16) remains the same (option 3).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Group 6A Elements

Group 6A, also known as Group 16 in the periodic table, includes elements like oxygen, sulfur, and selenium. These elements are characterized by having six valence electrons in their outer shell, which influences their chemical properties and reactivity. Understanding the group helps in predicting trends in properties as you move down the group.
Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons located in the outermost shell of an atom and are crucial for determining how an element will react chemically. The number of valence electrons influences bonding behavior and the formation of compounds. In Group 6A, all elements consistently have six valence electrons, regardless of their position in the group.
Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. For Group 6A, while some properties like atomic size and reactivity may change, the number of valence electrons remains constant at six. Recognizing these trends is essential for understanding elemental behavior in chemical reactions.
