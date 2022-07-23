Skip to main content
Chapter 4, Problem 14a

Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
a. located in Group 2A (2)

Step 1: Understand the periodic table structure. The periodic table is divided into groups (vertical columns) and periods (horizontal rows). Group 2A (2) is also known as the alkaline earth metals group.
Step 2: Recall the classification of elements. Elements are classified as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically shiny, malleable, and good conductors of heat and electricity. Nonmetals are generally dull, brittle, and poor conductors. Metalloids have properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals.
Step 3: Identify the elements in Group 2A (2). The elements in this group include beryllium (Be), magnesium (Mg), calcium (Ca), strontium (Sr), barium (Ba), and radium (Ra).
Step 4: Determine the classification of these elements. All elements in Group 2A (2) are metals because they exhibit metallic properties such as high conductivity, malleability, and the ability to form positive ions.
Step 5: Conclude that any element located in Group 2A (2) is classified as a metal based on its position in the periodic table and its properties.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Groups

The periodic table is organized into columns called groups, which categorize elements based on similar chemical properties. Group 2A, also known as Group 2, contains alkaline earth metals, which are characterized by having two electrons in their outermost shell. Understanding the properties of elements in this group is essential for identifying their classification as metals.
Metals

Metals are elements that typically exhibit high electrical and thermal conductivity, malleability, ductility, and a shiny appearance. They are usually solid at room temperature (with the exception of mercury) and tend to lose electrons during chemical reactions, forming positive ions. Recognizing these characteristics helps in classifying elements accurately.
Element Classification

Elements are classified into three main categories: metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. Metals are generally found on the left side and in the center of the periodic table, while nonmetals are located on the right. Metalloids possess properties of both metals and nonmetals and are found along the zig-zag line that separates the two categories. This classification is crucial for understanding the behavior and reactivity of elements.
