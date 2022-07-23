Textbook Question
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
b. How are these isotopes alike?
b. How are these isotopes alike?
c. How are they different?
d. Why is the atomic mass of argon listed on the periodic table not a whole number?
What is the group number and number of valence electrons for each of the following elements?
e. barium
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
c. calcium
Write the group number and draw the Lewis symbol for each of the following elements:
e. gallium