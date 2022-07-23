Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 35b

Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.
b. During nuclear tests, scientists were concerned that strontium-85, a radioactive product, would be harmful to the growth of bone in children. Explain.

1
Understand the context: Bones are primarily composed of calcium phosphate, which provides strength and structure. Calcium ions (Ca²⁺) play a critical role in bone formation and maintenance. Strontium (Sr) is chemically similar to calcium because both are alkaline earth metals in Group 2 of the periodic table.
Recognize the concern: Strontium-85 is a radioactive isotope. Due to its chemical similarity to calcium, strontium-85 can replace calcium in the bone matrix during bone growth and remodeling processes.
Explain the biological impact: When strontium-85 is incorporated into bones, its radioactivity can emit harmful radiation (e.g., beta particles or gamma rays). This radiation can damage bone cells, disrupt normal bone growth, and potentially harm surrounding tissues.
Relate to children: Children are particularly vulnerable because their bones are actively growing and remodeling. The incorporation of radioactive strontium-85 into their bones could interfere with proper bone development and increase the risk of radiation-induced health issues.
Conclude the explanation: The concern during nuclear tests was that strontium-85 released into the environment could enter the food chain, be absorbed by the body, and accumulate in bones, posing a significant health risk, especially to children whose bones are still developing.

Bone Composition

Bones are primarily composed of a matrix that includes minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, which provide strength and rigidity. These minerals are crucial for the development and maintenance of healthy bone structure, making them essential for growth, especially in children.
Strontium-85 and Bone Uptake

Strontium-85 is a radioactive isotope that can mimic calcium in biological systems. When present in the body, it can be incorporated into bone tissue, potentially disrupting normal bone growth and development, particularly in children whose bones are still forming.
Radiation Effects on Health

Exposure to radioactive materials like strontium-85 can lead to harmful health effects, including increased risk of cancer and developmental issues. In children, whose cells are rapidly dividing and growing, the impact of radiation can be particularly detrimental, affecting their overall health and bone integrity.
