Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.5 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 44
Chapter 5, Problem 44

In another fission reaction, uranium-235 bombarded with a neutron produces strontium-94, another small nucleus, and three neutrons. Write the balanced nuclear equation for the fission reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the nuclear reaction. The reactants are uranium-235 (\( ^{235}_{92}U \)) and a neutron (\( ^{1}_{0}n \)). The products are strontium-94 (\( ^{94}_{38}Sr \)), another small nucleus (unknown for now), and three neutrons (\( 3 \times ^{1}_{0}n \)).
Apply the law of conservation of mass number. The total mass number (top number) of the reactants must equal the total mass number of the products. For the reactants, the mass number is \( 235 + 1 = 236 \). For the products, the mass number is \( 94 + x + 3 \times 1 \), where \( x \) is the mass number of the unknown nucleus.
Apply the law of conservation of atomic number. The total atomic number (bottom number) of the reactants must equal the total atomic number of the products. For the reactants, the atomic number is \( 92 + 0 = 92 \). For the products, the atomic number is \( 38 + y + 3 \times 0 \), where \( y \) is the atomic number of the unknown nucleus.
Solve for the unknown nucleus. Use the conservation laws to determine the mass number (\( x \)) and atomic number (\( y \)) of the unknown nucleus. Subtract the known values for strontium-94 and the neutrons from the total values of the reactants.
Write the balanced nuclear equation. Once the unknown nucleus is identified (e.g., \( ^{A}_{Z}X \)), combine all the components into the equation: \( ^{235}_{92}U + ^{1}_{0}n \rightarrow ^{94}_{38}Sr + ^{A}_{Z}X + 3 \times ^{1}_{0}n \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Fission

Nuclear fission is a process in which a heavy nucleus, such as uranium-235, splits into two smaller nuclei along with the release of energy and additional neutrons. This reaction can be initiated by the absorption of a neutron, leading to a chain reaction that is fundamental in nuclear reactors and atomic bombs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Types of Radiation Concept 1

Balanced Nuclear Equation

A balanced nuclear equation represents a nuclear reaction in which the total number of protons and neutrons is conserved. Each side of the equation must have the same total atomic number and mass number, ensuring that the reaction adheres to the law of conservation of mass and charge.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Products of Fission

In a fission reaction, the products typically include smaller nuclei, known as fission fragments, and free neutrons. For example, in the reaction mentioned, strontium-94 is one of the fission products, and the release of three neutrons can initiate further fission events, contributing to a self-sustaining chain reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.

b. During nuclear tests, scientists were concerned that strontium-85, a radioactive product, would be harmful to the growth of bone in children. Explain.

770
views
Textbook Question

Technetium-99m emits only gamma radiation. Why would this type of radiation be used in diagnostic imaging rather than an isotope that also emits beta or alpha radiation?

858
views
Textbook Question

How does a chain reaction occur in nuclear fission?

1714
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:

b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.

1078
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:

<IMAGE>

661
views
Textbook Question

In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.

Draw the nucleus that emits a beta particle to complete the following:

<IMAGE>

1167
views