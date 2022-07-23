Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.
b. During nuclear tests, scientists were concerned that strontium-85, a radioactive product, would be harmful to the growth of bone in children. Explain.
Bone and bony structures contain calcium and phosphorus.
b. During nuclear tests, scientists were concerned that strontium-85, a radioactive product, would be harmful to the growth of bone in children. Explain.
Technetium-99m emits only gamma radiation. Why would this type of radiation be used in diagnostic imaging rather than an isotope that also emits beta or alpha radiation?
How does a chain reaction occur in nuclear fission?
Indicate whether each of the following is characteristic of the fission or fusion process, or both:
b. The nuclear process occurs in the Sun.
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the new nucleus when this isotope emits a positron to complete the following:
<IMAGE>
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Draw the nucleus that emits a beta particle to complete the following:
<IMAGE>