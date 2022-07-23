Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 19c

Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
c. 6629Cu → 6630Zn + ?

1
Step 1: Analyze the given nuclear equation. The reactant is ⁶⁶₂₉Cu (Copper-66), and one of the products is ⁶⁶₃₀Zn (Zinc-66). Notice that the mass number (66) remains the same, but the atomic number increases by 1 (from 29 to 30). This suggests a beta decay process.
Step 2: Recall that in beta decay, a neutron in the nucleus is converted into a proton, and a beta particle (an electron, e⁻) is emitted. This increases the atomic number by 1 while keeping the mass number constant.
Step 3: Write the missing particle in the equation. The emitted beta particle is represented as β- or e-, with a mass number of 0 and an atomic number of -1.
Step 4: Complete the nuclear equation: ^{66}_{29}Cu → ^{66}_{30}Zn + β-. This shows that Copper-66 undergoes beta decay to form Zinc-66 and a beta particle.
Step 5: Describe the type of radiation. Beta radiation involves the emission of high-energy electrons (beta particles) from the nucleus during the decay process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus, resulting in the transformation of one element into another. These reactions can include processes such as alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma emission. Understanding the type of nuclear reaction is crucial for predicting the products and the type of radiation emitted.
Beta Decay

Beta decay is a type of radioactive decay in which a neutron in the nucleus is transformed into a proton, emitting a beta particle (an electron or positron) in the process. This increases the atomic number of the element by one while keeping the mass number the same. In the given equation, the transformation of copper (Cu) to zinc (Zn) suggests that beta decay is occurring.
Conservation of Mass and Charge

In nuclear reactions, both mass and charge must be conserved. This means that the total mass number and the total charge before the reaction must equal those after the reaction. In the equation provided, identifying the missing particle requires ensuring that the sum of the atomic numbers and mass numbers on both sides of the equation remains balanced.
