Match the type of radiation (1 to 3) with each of the following statements:
1. alpha particle
2. beta particle
3. gamma radiation
b. shielding protection includes lead or thick concrete
b. shielding protection includes lead or thick concrete
c. can be very harmful if ingested
c. travels only a short distance in air
d. ? → 23490Th + 42He
d. ? → 23490Th + 42He
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e
e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e
e. ? → 8939Y + 0+1e