GOB Chemistry
Nuclear Chemistry
Alpha Decay
Problem 19
Textbook Question
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation: d. ? → ²³⁴₉₀Th + ⁴₂He
Alpha Decay Concept 1
