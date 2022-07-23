Textbook Question
Use the following decay curve for iodine-131 to answer problems a to c:
<IMAGE>
b. Complete the number of days on the horizontal axis.
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
a. 27m13Al → 2713Al + 00γ
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
a. 12755Cs → 12754Xe + 0+1e
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
c. 21885At → 21483Bi + 42He
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)
Complete each of the following nuclear equations:
d. 23m12Mg → ? + 00γ