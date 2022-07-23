Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nuclear Chemistry
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 62e

Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of nuclear reaction: This problem involves gamma (γ) emission, which is a type of radioactive decay where a nucleus releases energy in the form of gamma radiation without changing the number of protons or neutrons.
Write the initial isotope: The given isotope is indium-113m (In-113m). The 'm' indicates that the nucleus is in a metastable (excited) state.
Understand the effect of gamma emission: During gamma emission, the nucleus transitions from an excited state (metastable) to a lower energy state or ground state. The atomic number and mass number remain unchanged.
Write the balanced nuclear equation: Represent the gamma emission process as follows: In113(m)In113+γ. Here, the gamma ray (γ) is emitted, and the isotope transitions to its ground state.
Verify the equation: Ensure that the mass number (113) and atomic number (49 for indium) are conserved on both sides of the equation. This confirms the equation is balanced.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations represent the transformation of atomic nuclei during radioactive decay or nuclear reactions. They show the initial and final states of the nucleus, including the types of particles emitted, such as alpha particles, beta particles, or gamma rays. Balancing these equations is crucial to ensure that the number of protons and neutrons remains constant before and after the reaction.
Gamma Emission

Gamma emission is a type of radioactive decay where an unstable nucleus releases energy in the form of gamma rays, which are high-energy electromagnetic radiation. This process typically occurs after other types of decay, such as alpha or beta decay, to help the nucleus reach a more stable state. Unlike alpha and beta decay, gamma emission does not change the number of protons or neutrons in the nucleus.
Isotopes and Isomeric States

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different atomic masses. Isomeric states, such as In-113m, refer to nuclei that exist in an excited state and can release energy through gamma emission to transition to a lower energy state. Understanding isotopes and their behavior is essential for writing accurate nuclear equations.
