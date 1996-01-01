Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Thermochemical Equations involve a balanced chemical equation with a given enthalpy value.
Thermochemical Equations
A modified version of the stoichiometric chart can used for thermochemical equations.
Thermochemical Equations Example 1
Nitromethane (CH3NO2), sometimes used as a fuel for drag racing, burns according to the following reaction:
4 CH3NO2 (l) + 7 O2 (g) → 4 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) + 4 NO2 (g) ∆Hº = – 2441.6 kJ
How much heat is released by burning 125.0 g of nitromethane (MW:61.044 g/mol)?
Consider the following reaction:
2 C6H6 (l) + 15 O2 (g) → 12 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) ∆Hº = – 6278 kJ
What volume of benzene (C6H6, d = 0.880 g/mL, molar mass = 78.11 g/mol) is necessary to evolve 5.19 x 109 kJ of heat?
The creation of liquid methanol is accomplished by the hydrogenation of carbon monoxide:
CO (g) + 2 H2 (g) → CH3OH (l) ∆Hº = – 128.1 kJ
How much heat (in kJ) is released when 125.0 g CO reacts with 2.32 x 102 g H2?