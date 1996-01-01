Problem

Nitromethane (CH 3 NO 2 ), sometimes used as a fuel for drag racing, burns according to the following reaction:





4 CH 3 NO 2 (l) + 7 O 2 (g) → 4 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O (g) + 4 NO 2 (g) ∆Hº = – 2441.6 kJ





How much heat is released by burning 125.0 g of nitromethane (MW:61.044 g/mol)?