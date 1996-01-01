Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

Thermochemical Equations

Thermochemical Equations involve a balanced chemical equation with a given enthalpy value.

A modified version of the stoichiometric chart can used for thermochemical equations.

Nitromethane (CH3NO2), sometimes used as a fuel for drag racing, burns according to the following reaction: 


4 CH3NO2 (l) + 7 O2 (g) → 4 CO2 (g) + 6 H2O (g) + 4 NO2 (g)      ∆Hº = – 2441.6 kJ


How much heat is released by burning 125.0 g of nitromethane (MW:61.044 g/mol)? 

Consider the following reaction: 

2 C6H6 (l) + 15 O2 (g) → 12 CO2 (g) + 6 H2­O (g)   ∆Hº = – 6278 kJ

What volume of benzene (C6H6, d = 0.880 g/mL, molar mass = 78.11 g/mol) is necessary to evolve 5.19 x 109 kJ of heat? 

The creation of liquid methanol is accomplished by the hydrogenation of carbon monoxide: 

CO (g) + 2 H2 (g) → CH3OH (l)       ∆Hº = – 128.1 kJ

How much heat (in kJ) is released when 125.0 g CO reacts with 2.32 x 102 g H2?

