Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
c. 21885At → 21483Bi + 42He
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)
Complete each of the following nuclear equations:
d. 23m12Mg → ? + 00γ
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following: (5.2) a. Actinium-225 decays to give francium-221.
What are the products in the fission of uranium-235 that make possible a nuclear chain reaction?
Where does fusion occur naturally?