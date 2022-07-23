Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nuclear Decay
Nuclear decay is a process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay. In the context of the question, Actinium-225 undergoes decay to transform into a more stable nucleus, which is essential for understanding the resulting products of the reaction.
Balanced Nuclear Equation
A balanced nuclear equation represents the transformation of one element into another during a nuclear reaction, ensuring that the number of protons and neutrons is conserved. This equation includes the atomic numbers and mass numbers of the reactants and products, allowing for a clear depiction of the decay process. Balancing these equations is crucial for accurately describing nuclear reactions.
Isotopes
Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. In this case, Actinium-225 and Francium-221 are isotopes of their respective elements, and understanding their isotopic nature is vital for writing the correct balanced nuclear equation during the decay process.
