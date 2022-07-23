Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclear Decay Nuclear decay is a process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This can occur in various forms, including alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay. In the context of the question, Actinium-225 undergoes decay to transform into a more stable nucleus, which is essential for understanding the resulting products of the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 04:23 04:23 Alpha Decay Concept 1

Balanced Nuclear Equation A balanced nuclear equation represents the transformation of one element into another during a nuclear reaction, ensuring that the number of protons and neutrons is conserved. This equation includes the atomic numbers and mass numbers of the reactants and products, allowing for a clear depiction of the decay process. Balancing these equations is crucial for accurately describing nuclear reactions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1