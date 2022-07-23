Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of the bond formed between two atoms. The higher the electronegativity value, the stronger the atom's pull on electrons. This concept is essential for classifying bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic based on the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms.