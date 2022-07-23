Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 135c

Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:
c. Na and Cl

Determine the electronegativity values for sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) using the periodic table or a reference chart. Sodium typically has an electronegativity of approximately 0.9, and chlorine has an electronegativity of approximately 3.0.
Calculate the electronegativity difference (ΔEN) between the two elements using the formula: ΔEN = |ENCl - ENNa|. Substitute the values for chlorine and sodium into the formula.
Compare the calculated electronegativity difference to the standard ranges for bond classification: nonpolar covalent (ΔEN ≈ 0 to 0.4), polar covalent (ΔEN ≈ 0.5 to 1.9), and ionic (ΔEN ≥ 2.0).
Based on the calculated ΔEN, determine whether the bond between Na and Cl is nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic.
Conclude the classification of the bond and explain that the large difference in electronegativity between Na and Cl typically results in an ionic bond, where electrons are transferred from Na to Cl.

Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of the bond formed between two atoms. The higher the electronegativity value, the stronger the atom's pull on electrons. This concept is essential for classifying bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic based on the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms.
Bond Classification

Bonds can be classified into three main types based on the electronegativity difference between the two atoms involved. Nonpolar covalent bonds occur when the difference is negligible (typically less than 0.4), polar covalent bonds form with a moderate difference (0.4 to 1.7), and ionic bonds arise when the difference is significant (greater than 1.7). Understanding these classifications helps predict the properties and behaviors of compounds.
Sodium and Chlorine Interaction

In the case of sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl), sodium has a low electronegativity, while chlorine has a high electronegativity. The significant difference in their electronegativities (approximately 3.0) indicates that the bond formed between them is ionic. This means that sodium donates an electron to chlorine, resulting in the formation of Na+ and Cl- ions, which are held together by strong electrostatic forces.
