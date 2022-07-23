Textbook Question
Select the more polar bond in each of the following pairs:
c. Br―Cl or S―Cl
Show the dipole arrow for each of the following bonds:
a. Si―Cl
Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:
a. Si and Cl
Calculate the electronegativity difference and classify each of the following bonds as nonpolar covalent, polar covalent, or ionic:
c. Na and Cl
Predict the shape and polarity of each of the following molecules, which have polar covalent bonds:
a. A central atom with three identical bonded atoms and one lone pair.
Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:
a. XCl3