Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 6, Problem 150b

Identify the group number in the periodic table of X, a representative element, in each of the following ionic compounds:
b. X2SO3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the chemical formula X₂SO₃. The subscript '2' indicates that there are two atoms of element X in the compound. SO₃ is the sulfite ion, which has a charge of -2.
Step 2: Determine the total positive charge contributed by the two X atoms. Since the compound is neutral overall, the total positive charge must balance the -2 charge of the sulfite ion. Therefore, the two X atoms together must contribute a +2 charge.
Step 3: Calculate the charge of a single X atom. Since there are two X atoms contributing a total charge of +2, each X atom must have a charge of +1.
Step 4: Identify the group number of an element with a +1 charge. Elements that form +1 ions are typically found in Group 1 (alkali metals) of the periodic table.
Step 5: Conclude that element X is a representative element from Group 1 of the periodic table, as it forms a +1 ion in this compound.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Representative Elements

Representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table. They are characterized by their ability to form a wide variety of compounds and exhibit predictable properties based on their group. Understanding the group number of these elements is essential for predicting their behavior in chemical reactions, including their oxidation states in ionic compounds.
Ionic Compounds

Ionic compounds are formed when atoms transfer electrons, resulting in the formation of positively charged cations and negatively charged anions. The overall charge of the compound is neutral, and the arrangement of these ions in a lattice structure contributes to the compound's stability and properties. Identifying the ions in a compound like X₂SO₃ is crucial for determining the group number of the representative element X.
Group Number and Valence Electrons

The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outer shell of an element. This is significant because the valence electrons determine how an element interacts with others, including its ability to form ionic bonds. For representative elements, knowing the group number helps in predicting the charge of the ions they form in compounds, such as in X₂SO₃.
