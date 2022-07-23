Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake14thChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9781292472249Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 14thCh.6 Ionic and Molecular CompoundsProblem 37c
Chapter 6, Problem 37c

Name the following polyatomic ions:
c. HSO3-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base polyatomic ion: The given ion is HSO₃⁻. The base polyatomic ion here is SO₃²⁻, which is called sulfite.
Recognize the addition of hydrogen: The presence of 'H' in HSO₃⁻ indicates that a hydrogen ion (H⁺) has been added to the sulfite ion (SO₃²⁻).
Adjust the charge: Adding H⁺ to SO₃²⁻ reduces the overall charge by 1, resulting in HSO₃⁻.
Name the ion: When a hydrogen ion is added to a polyatomic ion, the name typically includes 'hydrogen' as a prefix. Therefore, HSO₃⁻ is named hydrogen sulfite.
Confirm the name: Double-check the name to ensure it follows the IUPAC naming conventions for polyatomic ions. The correct name is hydrogen sulfite.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polyatomic Ions

Polyatomic ions are ions that consist of two or more atoms bonded together, which carry a net charge. They can be positively charged (cations) or negatively charged (anions). Understanding polyatomic ions is essential for naming and writing chemical formulas, as they often appear in various compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Polyatomic Ions

Nomenclature of Ions

Nomenclature refers to the system of naming chemical compounds and ions. For polyatomic ions, specific naming conventions are used based on the composition and charge of the ion. For example, the suffixes '-ate' and '-ite' indicate different oxidation states of the same element within the ion, which is crucial for accurate identification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Polyatomic Ions

HSO₃⁻ Ion

The HSO₃⁻ ion, known as the bisulfite ion, is a polyatomic ion derived from sulfurous acid (H₂SO₃). It contains one sulfur atom, three oxygen atoms, and one hydrogen atom, resulting in a negative charge. Recognizing its structure and charge is important for understanding its role in chemical reactions and its relationship to other sulfur-containing ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Polyatomic Ions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the name for each of the following ions (include the Roman numeral when necessary):

e. Au3+

1331
views
Textbook Question

Write the symbol for the cation in each of the following ionic compounds:

a. FeCl2

1025
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula including the charge for each of the following polyatomic ions:

b. sulfite

1566
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for the polyatomic ion and name each of the following compounds:

d. Fe(HCO3)3

1899
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following molecules:

d. ClNO2 (N is the central atom)

1135
views
Textbook Question

Which electronegativity difference (a, b, or c) would you expect for a nonpolar covalent bond?

a. from 0.0 to 0.4

b. from 0.5 to 1.8

c. from 1.9 to 3.3

1012
views