Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 59d

Draw the Lewis structure for each of the following molecules:
d. ClNO2 (N is the central atom)

1
Step 1: Count the total number of valence electrons in the molecule. Chlorine (Cl) has 7 valence electrons, nitrogen (N) has 5 valence electrons, and each oxygen (O) has 6 valence electrons. Add these together to determine the total number of valence electrons available for the Lewis structure.
Step 2: Identify the central atom. In this case, nitrogen (N) is the central atom because it is less electronegative than oxygen and chlorine. Place nitrogen in the center and arrange chlorine and the two oxygen atoms around it.
Step 3: Connect the central atom (N) to the surrounding atoms (Cl and O) using single bonds. Each single bond represents 2 electrons. Subtract the electrons used in these bonds from the total valence electrons calculated in Step 1.
Step 4: Distribute the remaining electrons as lone pairs around the outer atoms (Cl and O) to satisfy the octet rule for each atom, starting with the most electronegative atoms (oxygen). Ensure that each oxygen atom has 8 electrons (including bonding and lone pairs).
Step 5: Place any remaining electrons on the central atom (N). If the central atom does not have a full octet, consider forming double bonds between nitrogen and one or more oxygen atoms to satisfy the octet rule for all atoms. Verify that the total number of electrons matches the total valence electrons calculated in Step 1.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagram that represents the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. It uses dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions.
Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how an atom bonds with others. The number of valence electrons influences the molecule's reactivity and stability. For ClNO₂, knowing the valence electrons of chlorine, nitrogen, and oxygen helps in accurately constructing the Lewis structure and ensuring that all atoms achieve a stable electron configuration.
Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is influenced by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom. Understanding molecular geometry is important for predicting the shape and polarity of the molecule, which can affect its physical and chemical properties, such as reactivity and interaction with other molecules.
