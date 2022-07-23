Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 113a

One of the ions of tin is tin(IV).
a. What is the symbol for this ion?

1
Understand the problem: The question asks for the symbol of the tin(IV) ion. Tin is a transition metal, and the Roman numeral IV indicates its oxidation state, which is +4.
Recall the periodic table: Tin is represented by the symbol 'Sn' and is located in Group 14 of the periodic table.
Combine the element symbol with the oxidation state: The ion's symbol is written as the element symbol followed by the charge as a superscript. For tin(IV), the charge is +4.
Write the ion symbol: The correct symbol for the tin(IV) ion is Sn⁴⁺. In MathML, this can be represented as Sn4+.
Verify your answer: Ensure that the symbol includes the correct element (Sn for tin) and the correct charge (+4) as indicated by the Roman numeral IV.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge

Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge that an ion carries, which is determined by the loss or gain of electrons. In the case of tin(IV), the 'IV' indicates that the tin ion has a +4 charge, meaning it has lost four electrons compared to its neutral state.
Chemical Symbol

A chemical symbol is a one- or two-letter notation used to represent an element or ion in chemical formulas. For tin, the symbol is 'Sn', derived from its Latin name 'stannum'. The symbol for the tin(IV) ion incorporates its charge to indicate its ionic form.
Nomenclature of Ions

Nomenclature of ions involves the systematic naming of ions based on their charge and the element they represent. For cations like tin(IV), the name includes the element followed by the oxidation state in Roman numerals, which helps in identifying the specific ion and its charge in chemical reactions.
