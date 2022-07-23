Skip to main content
Consider an ion with the symbol Y3- formed from a representative element.
b. What is the Lewis symbol of the element?

Step 1: Understand the problem. The ion Y³⁻ indicates that the element Y has gained 3 electrons to form a negatively charged ion. This means the neutral atom of Y originally had 3 fewer electrons than the ion.
Step 2: Determine the group of the periodic table. Since Y³⁻ is a representative element, it is likely in Group 15 (5A) of the periodic table. Elements in this group typically gain 3 electrons to achieve a stable octet configuration.
Step 3: Identify the neutral atom's electron configuration. The neutral atom of Y would have 5 valence electrons (as it is in Group 15). These electrons are represented as dots in the Lewis symbol.
Step 4: Draw the Lewis symbol for the neutral atom. Place the element symbol 'Y' in the center and arrange 5 dots around it to represent the 5 valence electrons. The dots should be placed one at a time on each side (top, bottom, left, right) before pairing them.
Step 5: Verify the Lewis symbol. Ensure that the Lewis symbol accurately represents the 5 valence electrons of the neutral atom of Y, consistent with its position in Group 15 of the periodic table.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols are a way to represent the valence electrons of an atom using dots around the element's symbol. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, and the arrangement of these dots can help predict how an element will bond with others. For representative elements, the number of dots typically corresponds to the group number in the periodic table.
Ion Formation

Ions are charged particles that form when atoms gain or lose electrons. A negatively charged ion, or anion, occurs when an atom gains electrons, resulting in a net negative charge. The symbol Y³⁻ indicates that the element Y has gained three electrons, which is crucial for understanding its Lewis symbol and bonding behavior.
Representative Elements

Representative elements are found in groups 1, 2, and 13-18 of the periodic table and include metals, nonmetals, and metalloids. These elements exhibit a wide range of chemical properties and typically follow predictable patterns in their electron configurations. Understanding the group of the representative element helps in determining its Lewis symbol and the number of valence electrons.
