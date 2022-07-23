Skip to main content
Ch.6 Ionic and Molecular Compounds
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 113b

One of the ions of tin is tin(IV).
b. How many protons and electrons are in the ion?

1
Identify the atomic number of tin (Sn) from the periodic table. The atomic number represents the number of protons in the atom. Tin has an atomic number of 50, so it has 50 protons.
Understand the charge of the tin(IV) ion. The Roman numeral IV indicates a +4 charge, meaning the ion has lost 4 electrons compared to the neutral atom.
Determine the number of electrons in the neutral tin atom. Since the atomic number is 50, a neutral tin atom has 50 electrons.
Calculate the number of electrons in the tin(IV) ion. Subtract 4 (the charge) from the number of electrons in the neutral atom: 50 - 4 = 46 electrons.
Summarize the findings: The tin(IV) ion has 50 protons and 46 electrons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while electrons are negatively charged and orbit the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, and in a neutral atom, the number of electrons equals the number of protons.
Ionic Charge

Ions are atoms that have gained or lost electrons, resulting in a net charge. A positive charge indicates that an atom has lost electrons, while a negative charge indicates that it has gained electrons. For tin(IV), the 'IV' signifies that the tin ion has lost four electrons, resulting in a +4 charge.
Tin(IV) Ion

The tin(IV) ion specifically refers to the tin ion with a +4 charge, meaning it has four fewer electrons than its neutral state. Tin has an atomic number of 50, which means a neutral tin atom has 50 protons and 50 electrons. Therefore, the tin(IV) ion has 50 protons and 46 electrons.
