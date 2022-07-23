Textbook Question
Calculate the molar mass for each of the following:
a. Al2(SO4)3, antiperspirant
Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following:
d. 0.145 mole of C2H6O
Calculate the mass, in grams, for each of the following:
e. 2.08 moles of (NH4)2SO4
Balance each of the following chemical equations:
c. Sb2S3(s) + HCl(aq) → SbCl3(aq) + H2S(g)
Balance each of the following chemical equations:
d. Al(s) + HCl(aq) → H2(g) + AlCl3(aq)
Identify each of the following as an oxidation or a reduction:
c. Cr3+(aq) + 3e– → Cr(s)