Chapter 7, Problem 86a

If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the image provided. The reactants consist of molecules with two red spheres connected together, representing oxygen gas (O₂), and molecules with one red sphere connected to one white sphere, representing hydrogen gas (H₂).
Step 2: Identify the products in the image. The products consist of molecules where one red sphere is connected to one white sphere, forming water (H₂O).
Step 3: Write the chemical formula for the reactants. The reactants are oxygen gas (O₂) and hydrogen gas (H₂).
Step 4: Write the chemical formula for the products. The product is water (H₂O).
Step 5: Summarize the reaction. The reaction involves hydrogen gas (H₂) and oxygen gas (O₂) combining to form water (H₂O). This is a synthesis reaction where two reactants combine to form a single product.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formulas

Chemical formulas represent the composition of a substance using symbols for the elements and numerical subscripts to indicate the number of atoms. For example, H2O denotes two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom in a water molecule. Understanding how to write and interpret these formulas is essential for identifying reactants and products in chemical reactions.
Molecular Representation

Molecular representation uses visual models, such as spheres, to depict atoms and their connections in a molecule. In the provided images, red spheres represent oxygen atoms, while white spheres represent hydrogen atoms. This visual aid helps in understanding the structure of molecules and how they interact during chemical reactions.
Reactants and Products

In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo transformation, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. Identifying the reactants and products is crucial for writing balanced chemical equations, which reflect the conservation of mass and the stoichiometry of the reaction.
