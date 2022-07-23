If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.
Propane gas, C3H8, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation.
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 657 kJ
b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
Consider the following unbalanced equation:
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
b. Identify the type of reaction.