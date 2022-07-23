Chemical Equation

A chemical equation represents a chemical reaction using symbols and formulas. It shows the reactants on the left side and the products on the right side, with an arrow indicating the direction of the reaction. For the reaction of zinc with copper(II) nitrate, the balanced chemical equation would be Zn + Cu(NO₃)₂ → Zn(NO₃)₂ + Cu, illustrating the transformation of reactants into products.