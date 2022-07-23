Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,

b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.

1
Step 1: Analyze the image provided. The reactants consist of green spheres representing chlorine atoms (Cl₂ molecules) and magenta spheres representing fluorine atoms (F₂ molecules). The products consist of molecules where each green sphere is bonded to a magenta sphere, forming chlorine monofluoride (ClF).
Step 2: Identify the chemical reaction taking place. The reactants are chlorine gas (Cl₂) and fluorine gas (F₂), and the products are chlorine monofluoride (ClF).
Step 3: Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the reaction: Cl₂ + F₂ → ClF.
Step 4: Balance the equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. Since each Cl₂ molecule reacts with each F₂ molecule to produce two ClF molecules, the balanced equation is: Cl₂ + F₂ → 2ClF.
Step 5: Verify the balanced equation by counting the atoms on both sides. On the reactants side, there are 2 chlorine atoms and 2 fluorine atoms. On the products side, there are 2 chlorine atoms and 2 fluorine atoms, confirming the equation is balanced.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reaction

A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In this context, the red spheres represent oxygen atoms, and the blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, indicating that the reaction involves these elements. Understanding the nature of the reactants and products is crucial for writing a balanced chemical equation.
Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. This ensures the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning matter is neither created nor destroyed. To write a balanced equation, one must account for the number of each type of atom present in the reactants and products, adjusting coefficients as necessary.
Molecular Representation

Molecular representation uses visual models, such as colored spheres, to depict the structure and composition of molecules. In the provided image, different colors represent different atoms, helping to visualize how they combine in a reaction. This representation aids in understanding the molecular interactions and the stoichiometry involved in balancing the chemical equation.
