Using the models of the molecules (black = C, white = H, yellow = S, red = O), determine each of the following for models of compounds 1 and 2:
c. number of moles in 10.0 g
Balance each of the following by adding coefficients, and identify the type of reaction for each:
a.
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
b. write a balanced equation for the reaction.