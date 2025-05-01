Problem 86c
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases,
c. indicate the type of reaction as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion.
Problem 97d
Identify the type of reaction for each of the following as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion:
d. Zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO3)2.
Problem 106a
Propane gas, C3H8, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation.
Problem 107b
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 657 kJ
b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
Problem 111b
Consider the following unbalanced equation:
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
b. Identify the type of reaction.
Problem 114a
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
a. How many formula units are in 0.200 mole of ammonium sulfate?
Problem 114b
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
b. How many H atoms are in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate?
Problem 114c
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
c. How many moles of ammonium sulfate contain 7.4 × 1025 atoms of N?
Ch.7 Chemical Quantities and Reactions
