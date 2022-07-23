Textbook Question
Consider the following unbalanced equation:
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
b. Identify the type of reaction.
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
a. How many formula units are in 0.200 mole of ammonium sulfate?
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
b. How many H atoms are in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate?