The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 657 kJ
b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
Consider the following unbalanced equation:
Al(s) + O2(g) → Al2O3(s)
b. Identify the type of reaction.
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
a. How many formula units are in 0.200 mole of ammonium sulfate?
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
c. How many moles of ammonium sulfate contain 7.4 × 1025 atoms of N?