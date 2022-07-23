Identify the type of reaction for each of the following as combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion:
d. Zinc replaces copper in Cu(NO3)2.
Propane gas, C3H8, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation.
The equation for the formation of silicon tetrachloride from silicon and chlorine is Si(s) + 2Cl2(g) → SiCl4(g) + 657 kJ
b. Is the energy of the product higher or lower than the energy of the reactants?
Ammonium sulfate, (NH4)2SO4, is used in fertilizers to provide nitrogen for the soil.
a. How many formula units are in 0.200 mole of ammonium sulfate?
b. How many H atoms are in 0.100 mole of ammonium sulfate?
c. How many moles of ammonium sulfate contain 7.4 × 1025 atoms of N?