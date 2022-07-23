Use the kinetic molecular theory of gases to explain each of the following:
b. The air in a hot-air balloon is heated to make the balloon rise.
c. You can smell the odor of cooking onions from far away.
A tank contains oxygen (O2) at a pressure of 2.00 atm. What is the pressure in the tank in terms of the following units?
b. lb/in.2
On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units?
b. torr
On a climb up Mount Whitney, the atmospheric pressure drops to 467 mmHg. What is the pressure in terms of the following units?
d. Pa
Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:
a. The diaphragm contracts.