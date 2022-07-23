Skip to main content
Ch.8 Gases
Chapter 8, Problem 68a

Indicate if pressure increases, decreases, or stays the same in each of the following:
Step 1: Observe the image provided. On the left side, there are fewer gas particles, while on the right side, there are more gas particles. This indicates a change in the number of gas particles in the system.
Step 2: Recall the relationship between pressure and the number of gas particles. According to the ideal gas law, pressure (P) is directly proportional to the number of gas particles (n) when volume (V) and temperature (T) are constant.
Step 3: Analyze whether the volume and temperature are held constant in this scenario. If these factors are unchanged, the increase in the number of gas particles will lead to an increase in pressure.
Step 4: Conclude that the pressure increases due to the addition of more gas particles, assuming constant volume and temperature.
Step 5: If additional information about volume or temperature changes is provided, adjust the analysis accordingly. For now, the pressure increases based on the given image and assumptions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Laws

Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. Key laws include Boyle's Law, which states that pressure decreases as volume increases at constant temperature, and Charles's Law, which indicates that volume increases with temperature at constant pressure. Understanding these laws is essential for predicting how pressure will change in different scenarios involving gases.
Particle Behavior

The behavior of particles in different states of matter (gas, liquid, solid) significantly affects pressure. In gases, particles are widely spaced and move freely, leading to higher pressure when they collide with container walls. In solids, particles are closely packed and vibrate in place, resulting in minimal pressure changes. Recognizing these differences helps in analyzing pressure changes in the given scenarios.
Pressure Measurement

Pressure is defined as the force exerted per unit area and is measured in units such as atmospheres (atm), pascals (Pa), or mmHg. In the context of gases, pressure can change based on volume and temperature, as described by the ideal gas law (PV=nRT). Understanding how to measure and interpret pressure is crucial for answering questions about pressure changes in various conditions.
