A balloon is filled with helium gas with a partial pressure of 1.00 atm and neon gas with a partial pressure of 0.50 atm. For each of the following changes (a to e) of the initial balloon, select the diagram (A, B, or C) that shows the final volume of the balloon:

<IMAGE>

d. The Kelvin temperature doubles and half of the gas atoms leak out (P does not change).