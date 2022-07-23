Gas Behavior and Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law (PV=nRT) describes the relationship between pressure (P), volume (V), temperature (T), and the number of moles (n) of a gas. It assumes ideal behavior, where gas particles do not interact and occupy no volume. In this case, since the partial pressures of helium and oxygen are equal, it implies that the number of moles of helium must be greater than that of oxygen, as helium is a monatomic gas while oxygen is diatomic, affecting the comparison of their quantities.