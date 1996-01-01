Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Chemical Reactions & Quantities

Mole Concept

The Mole Concept involves the interconversions between different unit amounts of a substance.

Mole Concept

Mole Concept

Mole connects together atoms, ions, molecules and formula units.

Mole Concept Example 1

Mole Concept

Converting between moles and particles requires Avogadro's Number:1 mole = 6.022x1023 particles.

Mole Concept Example 2

Mole Concept

Mole Concept Example 3

Mole Concept Example 4

Mole also serves to connect mass units to particles.

If a sample of sodium chloride, NaCl, contains 73.1 kg, what is its number of formula units?

Calculate the number of oxygen atoms found in 783.9 g NiCl2 • 6 H2O.

If the density of water is 1.00 g/mL at 25°C, calculate the number of water molecules found in 1.50 x 103 µL of water.

A cylindrical copper wire is used for the fences around a house. The copper wire has a diameter of 0.0750 in. How many copper atoms are found in 5.160 cm piece? The density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3. (V = π • r2 • h)

The density of the sun is 1.41 g/cm3 and its volume is 1.41 x 1027 m3. How many hydrogen molecules are in the sun if we assume all the mass is hydrogen gas?

